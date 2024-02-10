Putting an end to swirling speculations, Virat Kohli has reportedly communicated his decision to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding his withdrawal from the remainder of the India vs England Test series. The skipper's absence from the first two Tests in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam had already raised eyebrows, attributed to undisclosed personal reasons. However, it wasn't until recently that Kohli formally conveyed his unavailability for the upcoming three Tests.

Reportedly, Kohli had participated in the initial training session ahead of the series opener in Hyderabad. Nevertheless, on the same day, he shared his decision to abstain from the first two Tests with the Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid, and selectors. The following day, the BCCI issued a statement, urging respect for Kohli's privacy, indicating the gravity of his situation. BCCI secretary Jay Shah further emphasized the board's, selectors', and team management's unwavering support for Kohli's decision.

With the selectors poised to finalize India's squad for the remaining three Tests on February 10, Kohli's absence casts a shadow over the team's strategy. His withdrawal marks the first instance since his Test debut where he will not feature in a single match of a home series. For an Indian batting lineup grappling for substantial runs and relying predominantly on individual brilliance, Kohli's absence poses a significant setback.