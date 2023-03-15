Indian cricketers like Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Axar Patel on March 15 improved their rankings in the ICC Test after India's 2-1 series win over Australia in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The first player is Kohli, who after a gap of over three years, scored his first Test century and due to this splendid performance, he jumped seven places to be ranked No.13 on the list.

On the other hand, India's ace off-spinner Ashwin grabbed the sole possession of the top spot in the latest ICC Test Rankings for bowlers.

Ashwin achieved this feat after his haul of 6/91 in the drawn Ahmedabad Test against Australia.

He was jointly named player of the series for his 25 wickets at an average of 17.28.

Coming to Axar Patel, he has moved up eight places to 44th on the list for batters and jumped one place to fourth overall on the list for all-rounders following an impressive 264 runs over the four matches.

The left-arm spinner may have picked up just two wickets, but his exploits with the bat, which helped him to score 264 runs including three-half centuries pushed him up by eight places to be ranked 44 on the list of Test batters.

Also read: Failing to score big for the team was eating me up: Virat Kohli