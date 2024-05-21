The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) announced its decision to exempt all six Olympic quota winners from the upcoming selection trials on May 21.

However, their form and fitness will be rigorously evaluated during the upcoming Ranking Series event and the subsequent training camp in Hungary.

The WFI clarified that this decision was made under unique circumstances and should not be considered a precedent for future selections. The federation stressed that maintaining high fitness levels is crucial.

If any wrestler is deemed unfit, the WFI will hold selection trials to find a replacement before the July 8 deadline for sending entries.

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