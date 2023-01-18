Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat accused Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharma of sexual harassment.

Phogat made the accusation during a demonstration in New Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the WFI's president and the athletic body.

Notably, India's finest wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Sangeeta Phogat, Sonam Malik, and Anshu Malik, protested the federation's methods of operation at Jantar Mantar.

Bajrang, Vinesh, Rio Olympics medallist Sakshi Malik, world championship medallist Sarita Mor, Sangeeta Phogat, Satyawart Malik, Jitender Kinha and CWG medallist Sumit Malik were among 30 wrestlers who have assembled at Jantar Mantar. "Our fight is not against the government or Sports Authority of India (SAI).

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This is against WFI. We will share details later in the day. 'Yeh ab aar paar ki ladai hai' (It's a fight to the finish)," said Bajrang Punia. Bajrang's support staff, including his coach Sujeet Mann and physio Anand Dubey have also joined the protest.

"The dictatorship will not be tolerated," said another wrestler. Singh has been at the helm since 2011. He was elected President of WFI for the third consecutive time in February 2019.

"The players make every effort to win medals for the country but the federation has not done anything except downgrade us. Arbitrary rules are being framed to torture the athletes," tweeted Sakshi. Anshu Malik, Sangeeta Phogat and other wrestlers also tweeted along the same lines with the hashtag BoycottWFIPresident and tagged PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.