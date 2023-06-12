The Indian hockey team won the Women's Junior Asia Cup 2023 championship at Kakamigahara, Japan, with a 2-1 victory over South Korea.

This is India's first Women's Junior Asia Cup victory. India has previously qualified for the FIH Women's Junior World Cup in Chile in 2023. Japan defeated China 2-1 to become the third side to qualify for this year's World Cup.

Annu (21') and Neelam (40') scored for India, while Seoyeon Park (24') scored the lone goal for Korea.

India began the game on an offensive note, gaining a penalty corner in the first minute but failing to capitalise. Korea, on the other hand, resorted to counter-attacks and gained control of the situation. Despite both sides playing aggressive hockey, the first quarter concluded without a goal.

Also Read: India beats Pakistan in Men's Junior Asia Cup 2023

Korea maintained their strategy in the second quarter, putting India on the defensive. However, Annu scored a penalty stroke to give India the lead.

India's lead, however, was short-lived as Seoyeon Park scored a field goal for Korea. There were no additional goals in the second quarter, and both sides headed into the halftime break tied at 1-1.

The second half of the match began with Korea keeping control while the Indian side shifted to counter-attacks, which paid off when Neelam converted a penalty corner to put India ahead as the third quarter finished with India leading 2-1.

To retain their advantage, India changed their attention to defence and controlled the tempo of the game by maintaining possession in the fourth quarter. In their eagerness to find an equaliser, Korea committed forced blunders and inaccurate passes. Finally, India held firm and kept to their plan to win the title match 2-1.

India also won the Men's Junior Asia Cup hockey competition earlier this month, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan in the final.