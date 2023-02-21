Sheril Lepcha, a physiotherapist for the Sikkim women's cricket team, is set to join Gujarat Titans in the Women's Premier League (WPL) as an assistant physiotherapist.

The Women's Premier League is a prospective Indian women's Twenty20 franchise competition. The first season will take place next month in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, with five franchises competing.

The Gujarat Titans, recognising Sheril's competence, have given her the position of assistant physiotherapist in the franchise's debut season.

"It's a bizarre experience for me since I wasn't anticipating it," Sheril said, adding that she felt optimistic about the assignment due to all her hard work.

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"Given the amount of hard work and devotion I've put in as a sports physiotherapist and the knowledge I've gained, I imagined I'd achieve that level eventually," the 35-year-old from Sombaria continued.

Sheril is a highly skilled sports physiotherapist in the Northeast. Sheril, who has been with Sikkim's senior women's cricket team since they began playing Indian domestic cricket in 2018-19, previously worked with United Sikkim Football Club for three years, during which time United Sikkim became the first Sikkim club to compete in Indian domestic cricket.

Sheril, who holds a Master's in Physiotherapy degree with a specialisation in Orthopedic Sports Rehabilitation from Sikkim Manipal Institute of Medical Science, worked at Neotia Getwel Healthcare Centre in Siliguri for four years before returning to the field in 2018 thanks to a Sikkim Cricket Association proposal.

"I am extremely grateful to SICA for providing me with the platform and exposure that allowed me to achieve this level today," Sheril remarked.