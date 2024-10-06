In a high-stakes clash at the ICC Women's World Cup, Team India secured a crucial win over their arch-rival Pakistan on Sunday, clinching victory by six wickets with seven balls to spare. The match, held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, witnessed a spirited performance by the Indian side as they chased down a modest target of 106 runs.

India's chase was anchored by opener Shafali Verma, who contributed a steady 32 runs to lay the foundation. Jemimah Rodrigues added valuable support with 23 runs. However, the game took a tense turn when India suffered a brief collapse, losing two wickets in quick succession when the score stood at 80. Amidst the pressure, captain Harmanpreet Kaur played a pivotal role, steering India towards victory with an unbeaten 29. In a dramatic moment, Kaur retired hurt with just two runs needed to win, sustaining a neck injury while attempting the decisive shot that would have sealed the match.

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Earlier in the day, India's bowling unit delivered a commendable performance, restricting Pakistan to 105/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Pacer Arundhati Reddy led the attack with impressive figures of 3/19, earning her the Player of the Match accolade. Off-spinner Shreyanka Patil played a key role in keeping the Pakistani batters in check, registering figures of 2/12 in four overs, which included a maiden. Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, and Asha Sobhana also contributed with a wicket each to ensure Pakistan remained on the back foot throughout their innings.

India’s commanding all-round performance has put them firmly back in contention as they continue their journey in the World Cup.