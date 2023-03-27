Following Lovlina Borgohain's maiden World Championships gold medal on March 26 in New Delhi, the pugilist took to Twitter and thanked her parents for their constant support.

"Extremely happy to win my third medal at the World Boxing Championship. After winning two Bronze medals in a row, I am happy to convert the colour of my medal to Gold this year. I am grateful to everyone who has been a part of this beautiful journey," tweeted Lovlina.

India's Lovlina Borgohain created history by winning the gold medal in the 75kg final at the Women's World Boxing Championships on March 26.

Also Read: Assam's Lovlina Borgohain makes India proud; clinches gold at Women's World Boxing Championships

She defeated two-time Commonwealth Games medalist Caitlin Parker of Australia in a closely contested match.

This is Lovlina's third medal at the World Championships, having won two bronze medals earlier. With her impressive performance in the tournament, she has once again proved her mettle and made her country proud.

In the final match, Lovlina started strong, dominating her Australian opponent in the first round. However, Caitlin Parker fought back fiercely in the second round, displaying her agility and skill, and won the round.

But Lovlina did not give up and came back strong in the third round. With her quick movements and precise punches, she secured the victory and the gold medal.

The entire nation is celebrating Lovlina's remarkable achievement, and social media platforms are flooded with congratulatory messages for the young boxer.