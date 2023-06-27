Punjab Sports Minister, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has condemned the exclusion of Mohali from the list of cities to host the ICC Cricket World Cup-2023.

International Cricket Council (ICC) on June 27 announced the schedule where 10 cities have been selected to host the mega event with a total of 48 matches set to take place over the course of 46 days.

However, unlike 2011 World Cup, this time Mohali missed out on being allocated a single game of the tournament.

"The exclusion of Punjab's Mohali from the list of host cities for the tournament was due to political interference. Punjab government will raise this issue with BCCI," Hayer in a video released by Punjab DIPR.

As per the schedule, the highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan will take place in Ahmedabad on Sunday, October 15.

Their last face-off in the 2019 World Cup was a high-scoring undertaking with India accomplishing a colossal triumph in Manchester.

On October 5, England will face New Zealand in a rematch of the 2019 World Cup Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

A total of 10 groups will face off on the opening event with the initial eight having proactively qualified through the Cricket World Cup Super League. The Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe, which ends on July 9, will determine the final two spots.

Also read: ICC World Cup Schedule 2023 announced, India vs Pakistan match on Oct 15