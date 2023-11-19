A pitch invader donning a ‘Free Palestine’ t-shirt interrupted the India vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 finals on Sunday, attempting to embrace Virat Kohli.

The man, outfitted in red shorts and a white t-shirt bearing the words ‘Stop bombing Palestine’ on the front and ‘Free Palestine’ on the back, also sported a face mask in Palestine's colours. He was swiftly apprehended and taken into custody for the security breach.

The match was temporarily halted due to the intrusion but resumed shortly after the security officials detained the intruder, with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul striving to establish a steady partnership for India following the loss of 2 wickets in rapid succession.

The vast Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad, was brimming with cricket fans eagerly attending the eagerly-awaited India vs Australia World Cup finals. Australia, having won the toss, chose to bowl first.

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