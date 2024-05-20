Indian para-athlete achieved a world record time of 55.06 seconds in the women’s 400m T20 category at the Para Athletics World Championship 2024, which was held in Kobe, Japan on May 20.

She won a gold medal for her outstanding performance in the event. Jeevanji set a new Asian record with a time of 56.18 seconds, securing her place in the finals of the Women’s 400 m T20 heat, during the qualifying round.

Jeevanji also clinched a gold medal in the Women’s 400m- T20 event, where she showcased her exceptional performance.



She finished ahead of Thailand’s Orawan Kaising, who recorded her personal best time of 59.00s, securing a silver medal. Niina Kanno from Japan secured the bronze medal with her personal best time 59.73s.

Yogesh Kathuniya then added a silver in men’s F56 category discus throw with an effort of 41.80 metres.

The F56 category is meant for athletes who compete in field events from a seated position. Different athletes, including those with amputations and spinal cord injuries compete in this class.

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