Yashasvi Jaiswal, the prodigious Indian cricketer, etched his name into the annals of cricket history by becoming the third-youngest Indian to score a double century in Test cricket.

On February 3rd, 2024, during the second Test match against England at Visakhapatnam, Jaiswal played an exceptional innings, scoring 209 runs off 290 balls.

His knock was embellished with 19 boundaries and seven towering sixes.

Born on December 28, 2001, in Suriyawan, Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, Jaiswal was just 22 years and 77 days old when he achieved this remarkable feat. He completed his double ton in 277 balls, guiding India to a commanding total in the first innings. The left-handed batsman's previous highest score was 171, which he made on his debut against the West Indies.



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Jaiswal's journey to the top has been nothing short of cinematic. From moving to Mumbai at the age of 12 to pursue his cricketing dreams, to sleeping in tents and selling pani puri for pocket money, his determination and passion for the game have been unwavering. His talent was recognized by Jwala Singh, a local coach who spotted him playing at Azad Maidan and took him under his wing, providing him with accommodation and eventually becoming his legal guardian.

Before his exploits in Test cricket, Jaiswal had already made headlines in 2019 by becoming the youngest cricketer to score a List A double century. He also shone brightly in the 2020 Under-19 Cricket World Cup as the leading run-scorer for India's under-19 team.

In the domestic circuit, Jaiswal represents Mumbai, and he has also made a mark in the Indian Premier League (IPL), playing for the Rajasthan Royals. His performances in the IPL have been impressive, including a record-breaking half-century off just 13 balls in 2023.

Jaiswal's double century in Test cricket places him behind two other Indian legends: Vinod Kambli, who remains the youngest Indian to hit a double century at the age of 21 years and 32 days, and Sunil Gavaskar, who achieved the feat at the age of 21 years and 277 days. With such an inspiring start to his international career, Yashasvi Jaiswal is poised to be a cornerstone of Indian cricket for years to come.