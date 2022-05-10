At an event today at Shrimanta Shankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lay the foundation stones for the following projects.

• Guwahati Police Reserve Redevelopment

Cost of the project: 544.54 crores

• Creating an Integrated Directorate

Cost of the project: 471.4 crores

• Guwahati has a new international quality auditorium with a seating capacity of 5000 people.

186 crores for the project

• Police Commissioner's Office Building

Cost of the project: 95 crores

• Kamrup's Deputy Commissioner's Office Building (Metro)

50 crores for the project

At 9.55 a.m., the Union Minister will attend the presentation of the President's Colour Medal to Assam Police at Nehru Stadium in Guwahati, and at 1.30 p.m., he will attend a public meeting to honour the state government's first anniversary at Khanapara Ground in Guwahati.