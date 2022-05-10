HM Amit Shah to lay foundation stones for various projects in Guwahati today
At an event today at Shrimanta Shankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lay the foundation stones for the following projects.
• Guwahati Police Reserve Redevelopment
Cost of the project: 544.54 crores
• Creating an Integrated Directorate
Cost of the project: 471.4 crores
• Guwahati has a new international quality auditorium with a seating capacity of 5000 people.
186 crores for the project
• Police Commissioner's Office Building
Cost of the project: 95 crores
• Kamrup's Deputy Commissioner's Office Building (Metro)
50 crores for the project
At 9.55 a.m., the Union Minister will attend the presentation of the President's Colour Medal to Assam Police at Nehru Stadium in Guwahati, and at 1.30 p.m., he will attend a public meeting to honour the state government's first anniversary at Khanapara Ground in Guwahati.
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