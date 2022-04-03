Fuel prices have continued to haunt the people in Guwahati as on Sunday the price of petrol was reported at Rs 103.44 per litre with a maximum hike of 89 paise.

On the other hand, the diesel prices were recorded at Rs 89.29 in Guwahati.

The price of petrol across Assam has crossed the Rs 100 mark and is continuing to increase.

While Tinsukia and Chirang have reported the petrol price at Rs 103.39, Majuli on the other hand has reported the highest price with a litre costing Rs 105.95.

The prices of fuel have continued to hike right after the general elections of five states ended.

Rates have increased across the country but vary from state to state depending on state-wise taxation.

Notably, this is the 11th hike in prices since the ending since March 22 following an end to the four-and-half month long wait in rate revision.