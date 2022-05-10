On Tuesday, Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam, has announced that 25000 Assamese youth will receive employment letters for Assam government jobs. Assam's youth will be hired for 25 thousand positions in the state government.

25,000 Assamese youth will be hired by the state government's Home Department, Health Department, and Education Department. These candidates will receive their appointment letters on May 14, 2022, according to the release.

The Chief Minister made the announcement regarding Assam government job recruitment on his official social media handles, “In the past 1 year, we worked towards securing the interests of indigenous people, cracked down hard on crime & ensured social security through welfare schemes. We will hand over appointment letters to 25,000 youth on May 14. Our mantra is minimum government & maximum governance”.