On Monday, Chairman of T.I.P.R.A Pradyot Bikram Manikya DebBarma stated that he told the BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Manik SahaJi and told him that comparing the demand for Greater Tipraland with the secession movement, which is similar to the Khalistan movement, is unfortunate. Tiprasa love Bharat and wants Greater Tipraland within Bharat. They are not anti-nationals.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not accept Greater Tipraland or Tipraland demand ideologically, according to the party's state president Dr. Manik Saha on Sunday.

The BJP has been working for Akhanda Bhararat and Akhanda Tripura, and the party will never support any demand for a bifurcation in the existing structure of the geographical map, he said at a press conference.

"Instead the BJP has been putting in best possible efforts to strengthen the tribal council. Recently, the state government has requested the Centre to increase the seat strength of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) from 28 to 30", he said.

The newly elected Rajya Sabha MP from the state also stated that a Bill granting the Darlong community ST status had been passed in the Lok Sabha. "This shows the BJP's quest for betterment of the tribal population in the state. This has been possible because of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb's sincere efforts", he said.

Dr. Saha asserted that the BJP is always prepared for the by-elections in four casual vacancies, and that the party has already mobilised its organisational activities up to the booth level. However, he did not say whether the party had decided on candidates for four Assembly by-elections. Concerning the fuel Mod hike and its subsequent impact on essential items, the BJP state president stated that the party is monitoring the situation resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.