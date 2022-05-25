The child care unit rescued at least six children whose parents were arrested in connection with the attack on Batadrava Police Station. According to reports, these children were struggling to survive after their parents were apprehended by authorities for allegedly participating in the attack. These children have been forced to roam defenseless in search of refuge after the district administration and Assam Police bulldozed their homes.

When the situation was brought to the attention of Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, he stated that it was absolutely against the ethos of the Assam Police.

"We came to know about 6 young children of the perpetrators of Batadrava Police Station burning case, how despite being innocent or minor, they were left to fend for themselves once their parents were arrested," Mahanta remarked on social media.

''This goes against the ethos of Assam Police. I had personally spoken to district administration officials to ensure that these children were placed under safe and proper accommodation in government shelter homes. They will be safe and well looked after,'' he added.

Police had already detained 22 people and arrested six, including two women, for setting fire to the police station and damaging vital case files. They were taken into arrest after being shown in court on Monday. Mujibur Rahman, Rafiqul Islam, Anwar Hussain, Rashida Khatun, Sabina Khatun (minor), and Anwar Hussain were among those arrested. A violent and unruly crowd set fire to the Batadrava police station in Assam's Nagaon district on Saturday and assaulted the officers.