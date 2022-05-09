While attending the Abhinandan Anusthan in Assam at the party's Ambari-based HQ on Sunday Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma thanked the prime minister of India Narendra Modi for the success of Bhartiya Janta Party in Assam since 2014. The countless efforts and concerns of the Prime Minister for the people of Assam is inevitable.

“When someone asks me about the success of Bharatiya Janata Party in the state of Assam I’ll simply answer that the prime minister is only concerned about the development of the people of the country. He talks about elections only during election time and after that he is focused on the growth of the people”, stated Chief Minister Sarma.

“For the first time in my life, I have witnessed a prime minister who does not discuss politics in meetings but instead focuses on the work that has been completed since the previous meeting. We must work for the development and growth of the Assamese people”, he added.

The Chief minister went on to say that it is time to dedicate ourselves to the country’s progress. Every moment of our lives teaches us to be responsible towards life. He further urged the newly elected members of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) to work enthusiastically for the people of Assam.