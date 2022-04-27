According to the Indian Meteorological Department(IMD), rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are anticipated to persist in Northeast India.

Heavy rain will fall in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya on April 27, 29, and 30. A hailstorm is anticipated in Assam and Meghalaya on April 27.

Jammu and Kashmir will be battered by a hailstorm on April 28. A hailstorm is forecast to hit Assam and Meghalaya on April 27.

Due to the influence of a new Western Disturbance, lightning is highly likely to strike over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, from the 28th to the 30th of April.

According to the IMD, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan may get light rain with dust storms, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds on April 29.

Rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (up to 40-50 kmph) are quite likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim over the next 5 days.

Rajasthan is expected to receive significant dust-raising winds from April 26 to 29. (speeds of 25-35 kmph).

For the next 5 days, IMD forecasts scattered rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning over Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Rayalaseema.