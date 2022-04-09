The mid-year executive committee meeting of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) was held today at the Assam Legislative Assembly. The event was inaugurated today by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In his address book, Shri Birla stated that India will achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

Shri Om Birla, who inaugurated the event, praised the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association's role in giving new dimensions to parliamentary democracy.

He claimed that India is unique among democracies because it has a strong democratic structure from Gram Panchayat to Parliament, and that democracy is an integral part of our way of life.

The Lok Sabha Speaker stated in his address that during India's 75 years of independence, democracy has consistently grown stronger, and people's faith in democracy has grown over time.

He stated that Commonwealth countries should collaborate to achieve the common goal of humanitarian welfare, and that international issues should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

The event was attended by regional representatives from 53 Commonwealth countries, who were divided into nine geographical regions of the Commonwealth.