A massive landslide occurred in Aizawl to Champhai road near Seling, Aizawl District today that caused large portion of soil to fall on the passing vehicles. The landslide was triggered by the recent rainfall.

Two vehicles, a local taxi and and a private car were swept away and both vehicles were fell on a gorge along with passengers.

The rescue operation is under process. With the help of locals, injured passengers are pull up by using rope and taken to the nearby hospital.

No casualty is reported so far.

But the massive landslide has blocked the national highway in Aizawl to Champhai road.