As per 2019 national financial literacy and inclusion survey, Nagaland ranks seventh among the states on financial literacy.

This was stated by National Stock Exchange (NSE) Academy Ltd. chief manager, Ranganathan S during an awareness programme on financial management education for secondary students held at Greenwood School here on Friday that was jointly organised by Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) and NSE. Students from various schools in Dimapur, Chümoukedima and Niuland districts attended the programme.

Ranganathan claimed that Nagaland was far ahead with bigger states and credited it to the students, for being among the top states. Ranganathan emphasised the importance of teaching financial literacy to students in classes 9, 10, 11, and 12 because it is one of the most undervalued talents that could influence the destiny of the nation. According to him, a students who possessed financial literacy would be aware of the value of saving, budgeting, spending, and numerous doubling.

According to him, financial literacy is about a person's relationship with money, specifically "how to earn, save, and grow." According to statistics, he insisted, only 27.9% of Indians are financially educated, which essentially means that three-fourths of the population has no concept how to manage their money. He used figures to support his claim that the country's financial literacy rate is still quite low.

“Financial manoeuvre is a lifelong affair and not a one-time activity,” he emphasised and referred to various online scams in which many Nagas had become victims due to their lack of financial knowledge.

He, therefore, urged the gathering to be aware and cautious about online scams and frauds that have increased in the country in recent times.

The programme was chaired by NBSE secretary Rangumbuing Nsarangbe and invocation prayer was proposed by Greenwood School principal Nilie Kath while special number was presented by students of Vidya Bhawan Hr. sec. School.