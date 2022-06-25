In a horrific road accident, two troops were killed in Zuluk in East Sikkim. According to the reports, the mishap took place at Ganek Dara in Zuluk near Nathula in East Sikkim where an army vehicle met with an accident that left 2 soldiers dead.

One is reportedly a Sikkim Scout while the other belongs to the Gorkha Regiment.

The deceased Sikkim Scout personnel has been identified as Manoj Chettri, a resident of Karongthang, Yangang in South Sikkim. He was serving for the Sikkim Scout battalion and was currently posted at Kupup, East Sikkim.

The investigation is underway and more details are awaited.

Meanwhile, chief minister of Sikkim, PS Tamang has expressed his condolence on the demise of two army personnel.