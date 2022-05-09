Tripura: Three Forest guards were covered in blood in an encounter with timber smugglers in Tripura's Teliamura area. The workers, who was seriously injured, is admitted to the hospital.

Indeed, during the night of Saturday, some wood smugglers were trying to take some valuable wood illegally in a car towards Bangladesh through the forest. When the personnel doing patrolling duty wanted to stop that vehicle, the smugglers attacked them with their sharp weapons.

Even after fighting a bloody battle with the smugglers, the officials did not back down from their duty. They were unable to catch the smugglers, but saved the valuable timber from being smuggled.