According to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, the West Bengal government would fire a gun salute in honour of singer KK, who died yesterday in Kolkata following a live concert. In the presence of the Chief Minister, a gun salute will be fired at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata.

On Tuesday evening, singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, commonly known as KK, died. While playing at an event in Kolkata, the singer became ill and was taken to the CMRI hospital, where he was pronounced dead. In connection with the tragic death of singer KK, Kolkata Police have filed a case of unnatural death. The police station in New Market has been notified of the incident.

Murlidhar Sharma, Kolkata's Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), arrived at The Oberoi Grand, where singer KK was residing. Meanwhile, the singer's family has arrived in Kolkata.

The singer's lifeless remains have been stored at the SSKM hospital, where a postmortem will be performed. After the postmortem, KK's mortal remains would be handed over to his family. An investigation into the matter is currently underway. The preliminary postmortem report is currently being awaited by the investigators.

Mourning the demise of KK, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a Twitter post, said, "The sudden and untimely demise of the Bollywood playback singer KK shocks and saddens us. My colleagues have been working since last night to ensure that all requisite support is given for necessary formalities, his rites and to his family now. My deep condolences."

The arena was overcrowded, according to a member of the Nazrul Mancha Auditorium's staff who was there throughout the live music, and bouncers used foam to disperse the throng. "There was a sizable crowd present. The barricade and gate were being jumped over by people. Inside the auditorium, however, nothing happened. He (KK) was in a bad mood. He took a break before returning to the stage "he stated.