A 12-member delegation led by the Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, Dr Arvind Panagariya, arrived in Agartala today and conducted a field visit to Paschim Majlishpur Gram Panchayat, located in the Jirania Rural Development Block under West Tripura district.

According to sources in the Tripura government, the delegation includes Finance Commission members A. N. Jha, Annie George Mathew, Dr Manoj Panda, and Somyakanti Ghosh, along with Secretary to the Commission Hrithik Pandey, Joint Secretary Rahul Jain, Director K. Balaji, Joint Director Kumar Vivek, Deputy Director Sandeep Kumar, PPS Meena Mahendu, and Cashier Rajesh Kumar Sharma.



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“The delegation visited Paschim Majlishpur Gram Panchayat in Jirania Block today. They were accompanied by Chief Secretary J. K. Sinha, District Magistrate of West Tripura Dr. Vishal Kumar, Director of Panchayat and Land Revenue Department, Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Jirania, and other officials,” sources said.

The delegation is scheduled to hold meetings with Tripura government officials, representatives of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), and other local bodies.