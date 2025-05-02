With the NEET (UG) 2025 examination scheduled for Sunday, May 4, the Tripura government has intensified preparations to ensure a smooth and secure conduct of the test across the state.

Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha chaired a high-level review meeting at the State Secretariat’s video conference hall to assess security and logistical arrangements. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha, DGP (Intelligence) Anurag, Special Secretary of the Education Department Ravel Hemendra Kumar, and Home Department Secretary Apurba Roy.

According to a press release from the Higher Education Department, a total of 4,892 candidates from Tripura are set to appear for NEET (UG) 2025.

The examination will take place across 11 designated centers — 10 in West Tripura and 1 in Dhalai district.

In West Tripura district, the following institutions will serve as exam centers:

Maharaja Bir Bikram College

Bir Bikram Memorial College

Banibidyapith Girls H.S. School

Kendriya Vidyalaya Kunjaban No. 1

Institute of Advanced Studies in Education (I.A.S.E)



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Kendriya Vidyalaya ONGC

Hindi Higher Secondary School

Shishu Bihar Higher Secondary School

In Dhalai district, the exam center is:

Kamalpur Government English Medium Class XII School

District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police in both districts have conducted inspections and confirmed robust security arrangements.

Authorities have assured that all necessary precautions, including surveillance and crowd control measures, are in place. The government has also urged students to reach their centers on time and follow all exam-related protocols.