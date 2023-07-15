Continuing the fight to detect illegal migrants, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of NF Railway, in the month of June 2023, apprehended as many as 62 foreign nationals for illegally entering India.

The illegal migrants were apprehended during different drives and checks conducted at various railway stations and trains over this zone.

Further, during this month till 11 July, 2023, RPF teams apprehended 30 illegal migrants which includes 18 Rohingiyas and 12 Bangladeshi nationals at Kumarghat, Agartala and Jalpaiguri railway stations.

Later, apprehended illegal migrants were handed over to concerned Government Railway Police (GRP) and Border Security Force (BSF) for necessary legal action, stated Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer, NF Railway in a press release.



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In a recent incident on 11th July 2023, RPF of Dharmanagar Post jointly with Local Police and BSF personnel conducted checking at Kumarghat railway station where they apprehended 12 Rohingiyas (nine males & three females including one minor girl) who had illegally entered into Indian territory. Later, the apprehended illegal migrants were taken into custody by BSF/Nalakata (Tripura) for necessary legal action. Again, on that day, acting on information, RPF of Agartala, jointly with GRP/ Agartala conducted checking at Agartala railway station and apprehended 3 Bangladeshi nationals (one male & two transgender) for illegally entering into Indian territory. Later, the apprehended illegal migrants were handed over to OC/GRP/Agartala for further legal action, the CPRO further stated.

In another incident on 10th July 2023, RPF of Jalpaiguri Post, during checking in train No. 05750 (Haldibari – New Jalpaiguri Passenger) at Jalpaiguri station, apprehended one male Bangladeshi national who had illegally entered into Indian territory. Later, the apprehended illegal migrant was handed over to OC/GRP/Jalpaiguri for further legal action.

Moreover, on 9th July 2023, RPF of Agartala jointly with GRP/Agartala conducted a check at Agartala railway station and apprehended 06 Rohingiyas (two males & four females including one minor boy) who had illegally entered into Indian territory. Earlier on 6th July, 2023, RPF of Agartala jointly with GRP/Agartala while checking at Agartala railway station, apprehended 08 Bangladeshi nationals (five males & three eunuchs) for illegally entering India. Later, the apprehended illegal migrants were handed over to OC/GRP/ Agartala for further legal action.

RPF staff deployed at stations and trains are very vigilant and keep a close eye on illegal migrants, Rohingiyas and suspected persons, the CPRO release stated.

