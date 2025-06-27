ADG BSF Eastern Command reviews border security in Tripura, meets top official

Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, IPS, Additional Director General (ADG) of the Border Security Force (BSF) Eastern Command, Kolkata, is currently on a four-day visit to Tripura to assess the security scenario and operational preparedness along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

As per BSF sources, the ADG has been visiting several Border Out Posts (BOPs) located in West Tripura, Sepahijala, South Tripura, Gomati, and Dhalai districts. He interacted with jawans and field commanders to understand the challenges faced on the ground and reviewed the troop deployment and security infrastructure in these sensitive areas.



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On June 27, Aggarwal addressed a Sainik Sammelan at the BSF Headquarters in Salbagan. Praising the dedication and commitment of BSF personnel, he urged them to maintain physical fitness, discipline, and high morale while continuing their critical role in national security.

Apart from field visits, the ADG also met with top dignitaries of the state to enhance civil-military coordination. He called on the Governor of Tripura, Indrasena Reddy Nallu, Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha, Chief Secretary J. K. Sinha, IAS, and Director General of Police Anurag, IPS.

These meetings focused on enhancing synergy between BSF and state agencies to ensure seamless and effective border management, curb cross-border crimes, and maintain peace in the frontier regions.

The visit comes at a time when strategic border management and intelligence coordination have gained increased attention in the northeast region.