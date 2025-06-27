Tripura fills 19,484 govt posts, cuts unemployment to 1.7 per cent: CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday asserted that the state government has ensured transparent recruitment across departments and significantly reduced unemployment since the BJP came to power.

Speaking at an appointment letter distribution ceremony in Agartala, the Chief Minister announced that a total of 19,484 regular government posts have been filled so far. “This is a big number for a small state like Tripura. It proves our government’s commitment to employment and transparency,” Saha said.

In addition, 5,700 individuals were recruited as contractual and outsourcing employees in 2018, while 2,987 more were employed as security guards and support staff.

Citing government data, Saha highlighted a dramatic drop in the state's unemployment rate—from 10% in 2018–19 to just 1.7% in 2023–24, according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. “Tripura’s unemployment rate is now lower than the national average of 3.2%,” he said.



Also Read: Tripura BJP to elect new state president on June 29

Saha also underlined the skills gap in the government workforce. “Only 33.95% of employees had the required skills earlier. Now, it has improved to 54%, thanks to Prime Minister Modi’s push for capacity building under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra 2047,” he noted.

Touching upon economic progress, Saha said Tripura’s state budget has surged from ₹25,000 crore in FY 2024–25 to ₹32,000 crore in FY 2025–26, reflecting the state’s growing financial strength. The tax collection has also soared with a 236% rise since 2018.

In the first six months of this year alone, the chief minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones for development projects worth ₹638 crore, showcasing the government's push toward rapid infrastructure expansion.