Agartala municipal to act on SC order: Over 1,200 stray dogs likely to be shifted to shelter homes

Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) has initiated steps to implement the Supreme Court’s directives on the welfare and management of stray dogs, with plans to shift more than 1,200 street dogs in the city to shelter homes while ensuring public safety and humane treatment of animals.

The decision was discussed during a recent meeting of the AMC, where strategies were deliberated to address concerns related to stray dogs in a balanced manner. Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation Dipak Majumder said the Supreme Court of India, along with the Animal Welfare Board of India under the Government of India, has issued clear guidelines assigning Urban Local Bodies the responsibility of managing street dogs humanely.

Speaking to the media, Majumder said the proposed plan includes shifting street dogs to shelter homes, conducting regular sensitisation programmes, ensuring vaccination, maintaining proper behaviour management, implementing animal birth control measures and running awareness programmes in every ward of the city. He emphasised that harassment of street dogs would not be tolerated and stressed the need to ensure that the animals do not face any food crisis.



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“One of the main objectives is the construction of a dedicated shelter home for street dogs. In this regard, a meeting has already been held to discuss the necessary steps,” the Mayor said.

He further informed that a recent survey conducted by the civic body revealed the presence of more than 1,200 stray dogs on roads and in various localities across Agartala. According to Majumder, sporadic incidents of dog bites have been reported in the city, raising concerns related to both public safety and animal welfare.

“A detailed discussion was held during the meeting on how to deal with the situation in a humane and scientific manner, without compromising public safety,” he said.

The Mayor assured that the Agartala Municipal Corporation will work in close coordination with relevant departments and authorities to ensure effective implementation of the Supreme Court guidelines, aiming to create a safer and more compassionate urban environment for both residents and animals.