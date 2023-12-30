Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election, a major reshuffle has taken place in the state BJP organization, involving changes in Vice Presidents, General Secretaries, and Secretaries, along with other wings.

The change occurred ten days after the visit of BJP All India General Secretary BL Santosh, North Eastern In-Charge Sambit Patra, and Assam and Tripura State General Secretary (Organization) Ravindra Raju, who arrived in the state and held a series of meetings with Tripura BJP President Rajib Bhattacharya, Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha, and others.

As per the order undersigned by BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya, six persons have been appointed as Vice Presidents, including Dr Ashok Sinha, Bimal Chakma, Subal Bhowmik, Tapas Bhattacharya, Papia Datta, and Patal Kanya Jamatia.

The party chief has also appointed three General Secretaries, including former minister and MLA Bhagaban Das, Amit Rakshit, and Bipin Debbarma.



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The party has gained six state secretaries, including Tapas Majumder, David Debbarma, Ratan Ghosh, Mousumi Das, Bhumika Nanda Reang, and Ajanta Bhattacharya.

Additionally, the party has appointed two persons as state treasurer and joint treasurer, along with an office secretary.

Former MLA Mimi Majumder has been appointed as Mahila Morcha Tripura President, MLA Sushanta Deb as the state president of Yuva Morcha, Arabinda Das as SC Morcha President, Janajati Morcha President Parimal Debbarma, OBC Morcha President Malina Debbarma, Pradip Baran Roy selected as Kisan Morcha President, and former Congress Minister who joined BJP, Bilal Miah, appointed as Minority Morcha President.

On Facebook, Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha conveyed best wishes and congratulations to all newly elected office bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party Tripura Pradesh Committee.

"Your experience and skills will play an important role in strengthening the party in the coming days under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and All India President JP Nadda and State President Rajib Bhattacharya," he said.