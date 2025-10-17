AK Chakraborty assumes charge as IG, Tripura Frontier, BSF

Aloke Kumar Chakraborty (IG Designate) took over as Inspector General of the Tripura Frontier, Border Security Force (BSF), today, succeeding Shri A. K. Sharma, IG, who has been posted to Manipur.

Shri Chakraborty is a highly decorated officer, having been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service, the UNMIK Medal, and the Ati Utkrisht Sewa Padak.

He brings extensive experience in both operational and administrative roles, with service across the Indo-Bangladesh and Indo-Pakistan borders, as well as in anti-Naxal operations.



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In addition to field assignments, Shri Chakraborty has held instructional positions at premier training institutes including the BSF Academy, Gwalior, and the Central School of Weapons and Tactics, Indore.

He has also served on deputation with the Special Protection Group (SPG) and the United Nations Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK).