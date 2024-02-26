The Tripura government has suspended senior Tripura Forest Official Pravin Lal Agrawal, IFS who is Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Chief Wildlife Warden amidst the naming of a zoo lion and lioness as Akbar and Sita which was transported to West Bengal from Tripura.

The suspension followed a complaint from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) to the Calcutta high court, alleging that the names hurt religious sentiments.

The animals arrived at the North Bengal Wild Animals Park in Siliguri, North Bengal from Sepahijala Zoo of Tripura on February 12.

An order from Tripura Government reads that... a disciplinary proceeding against P.L. Agrawal, IFS (TR:1994), Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Chief Wildlife Warden, Govt. of Tripura is contemplated/pending.

"Now, therefore, the Competent Authority in exercise of powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-rule (i) of rule 3 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, hereby places the said Shri P.L. Agrawal, IFS (TR:1994), under suspension with immediate effect" the order reads.

The order further reads that during the period that this order shall remain in force, the Headquarter of P.L. Agrawal, IFS , will be at Agartala and the said Agrawal shall not leave the Headquarter without obtaining the prior permission of the competent authority.

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