Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha on Monday said that proper steps have been taken to maintain law and order in Kadamtala, under the North District, and that the overall situation in the area is under control and peaceful.

Kadamatala of Tripura shares an interstate boundary with neighbouring Assam.

Dr. Saha said this while inaugurating the Durga Puja of the Green Arrow Club at Pratapgarh in Agartala on Monday.

"After the incident in Kadamtala, the state government, the home department, and the administration are taking all necessary measures. The situation is completely under control. Appropriate steps will continue to be taken to maintain peace," he said.

On Sunday following a forceful subscription for Durga Puja communal violence had occurred between two religion which led to one dead and many injured. Due to the violence many shops, and houses were damaged, looted and set it on fire.



Also Read: Tripura: One killed, several injured in communal clash at Kadamtala, situation currently under control

The Administration has clamped 163 BNSS and deployed a huge contingent of forces in the area to restore the law and order.

Speaking on Durga Puja, Dr Saha noted that Tripura has a long-standing tradition of celebrating the Shardotsav peacefully and smoothly.

“The inauguration of the festivities began on Tritiya, and I also took part in the inauguration on Chaturthi. Today, on Panchami, I have come to participate in the celebrations again. A sense of joy can be felt among everyone during the Puja. Everywhere we go, there's an atmosphere of happiness among the people. However, there are times when some try to disrupt this joyful environment," he said.

Dr. Saha also urged everyone to be cautious while celebrating Durga Puja.

"We have a rich tradition in Tripura of conducting the Puja beautifully. I hope everyone is enjoying the festive days. We extend our best wishes to the people across all parts of Tripura," he added.