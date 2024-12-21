Union Home and Cooperatives Minister Amit Shah will formally inaugurate six development projects worth Rs 668.39 crore and lay the foundation stone for seven development projects at Kulai RF Village Ground in Dhalai District tomorrow.

According to an official from the Tripura Government, Tripura Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha will be present as the chief guest at the event.

The official stated that the six projects that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will formally inaugurate include Senior Basic School built at a cost of Rs 1.56 crore in Bruhapara, Dhalai district, Health and Wellness Centre built at a cost of Rs 35 lakh, Market Shed built at a cost of Rs 1.9 lakh, New building of Birashi Mile Primary Health Centre in Dhalai district built at a cost of Rs 4.85 crore, Health and Wellness Centre built at a cost of Rs 35 lakh in Ultachhara, Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) built at a cost of Rs 25.86 crore under the Smart City project on Agartala Akhaura Road.



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Additionally, the foundation stone for seven new projects will be laid by the Union Home Minister during the event.



These include the Central Detective Training Institute at a cost of Rs 120 crore in Agartala, the new office building of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate at Ambassa at a cost of Rs 12.5 crore, the Sub-Divisional Hospital at Gandatwisa at a cost of Rs 19.2 crore, the approach road and two railway overbridges at Jirania in West District at a cost of Rs 37 crore, the construction of a road from Debendra Chowdhury Para (Belchhara) to Chanakhla under Padmabil RD Block in Khowai at a cost of Rs 40.38 crore, the construction of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) in 11 cities at a cost of Rs 88.15 crore, the improvement of 16 km of main roads in Agartala at a cost of Rs 318 crore.

During the event, Lok Sabha MP Kriti Devi Debbarman, Union Home Secretary Govinda Mohan, Additional Secretary (North East) of the Ministry of Home Affairs Piyush Goyal, Tripura Chief Secretary JK Sinha, and other distinguished guests will also be present.