The Government of Tripura has appointed Anurag, IPS (TR:1994), as the new Director General of Police (Head of Police Force), Government of Tripura.

The decision was made in the interest of public service, with the approval of the Governor and in consultation with the Union Public Service Commission.

Anurag, who previously served as DGP (Intelligence), will assume charge with immediate effect.

He will hold the post in the Pay Scale at Level-17 of the Pay Matrix until further orders.

This appointment marks a significant move in Tripura’s administrative setup, aimed at strengthening the state's law enforcement leadership.



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