In a move to give a boost to the development of the industrial sector, Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to extend a loan of Rs 150 crore to the Tripura Government for the up gradation of 15 Industrial Estates in the state.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Monday said he had held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Niti Ayog where he highlighted 8 developmental works of the state government.

He said during the meeting they have given stressed the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) that have provided an impetus to the cross-border trade between Tripura and Bangladesh as it shares 84% of its border with Bangladesh.

On the Infrastructure and Investment the CM has said the State Government has substantially increased its Capital Expenditure from Rs. 835.00 crore during 2020-21, to Rs. 2200 crore in the financial year 2022-23, with annual growth of about 62 per cent, said Dr Saha.

Also Read: Tripura CM presents state's governance achievements in meeting with PM Modi

The State has also identified over 2000 acres of land for industrial development, Public Private Partnership Projects, Special Economic Zone Projects and Sector Specific Projects on Rubber, Agar, Bamboo and Food Processing etc. Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to extend a loan to State Government to upgrade 15 Industrial Estates.

“Condition of two Industrial estates including Bodhjung Nagar in West District and Kumarghat in Unakoti is so far so good but then also we have sought help from ADB to upgrade 15 Industrial Estates. They have agreed to help with around Rs 150 crore.

Apart from this, the CM has said that in the meeting he told the senior leaders that a 'Skill Gap Study' has been conducted by the State to identify the job roles which are in demand amongst the Industries of the State, especially those that may significantly support nurturing of available natural resources in the State.

“The State Government is investing Rs1000 crore for the promotion of Tripura as a major national and international tourist destination by improving the last mile connectivity, creation of accommodation facilities, development of infrastructure in tourist destinations and strengthening the manpower skills engaged in this sector.

The State Government is going to launch the "Tripura Medical Tourism Policy" soon to promote Tripura as a centre of wellness tourism by incentivizing the setting up of ayurvedic parks, panchakarma centres, yoga & wellness retreats and naturopathy centres”, said CM.