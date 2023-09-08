In a shocking turn of events, Paresh Das, a 48-year-old man from Assam’s Kokrajhar, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a private printing factory located on the outskirts of Agartala city.

Das had been employed at the factory for seven years. According to sources, Das's usual work hours spanned from 8 am to 8 pm.



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On Friday morning, a concerned co-worker arrived at the factory and, after repeated attempts to contact Das, proceeded to enter the premises through the back gate. It was there that he made the grim discovery of Das's lifeless body.

Swiftly responding to the alarming situation, the co-worker promptly alerted both the factory owner and the local authorities.

Upon arrival, the police secured the area and arranged for Das's body to be transported to the hospital for a thorough post-mortem examination.