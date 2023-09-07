The Indian Government of India has declared Nischintapur Railway Station which will connect Tripura’s Agartala Railway Station and Akhaura Railway Station in Bangladesh, has declared Land Customs Station (LCS).

Presently, there are 8 notified Land Custom Stations(LCS) in Tripura namely, Agartala, Srimantpur, Muhurighat, Khowaighat, Dhalaighat, Manughat, Old Raghnabazar and Sabroom. Dhalaighat LCS is operational for immigration purposes only and Sabroom LCS is yet to become operational.

The Agartala LCS has been upgraded to an Integrated Check Post and is being run by the Land Port Authority of India (LPAI).

On Facebook, Tripura Tourism and Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury informed that on September 6, Nischintapur Railway Station was declared a Land Customs Station by the Government of India through a notification.



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“We took another step towards the launch of the much-awaited Agartala-Akhaura rail link through Bangladesh! Thank you very much to the Prime Minister of the country Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnab and Chief Minister of our state Professor (Dr) Manik Saha”, he said.

Recently the trial run of gang car from the Akhaura to Nischintapur track which is a part of the Akhaura-Agartala railway line concluded successfully.

The ongoing construction of this rail link, which forms a vital part of a larger project aimed at connecting Bangladesh to India's Tripura, has received a financial allocation of Rs 153.84 crore from the Railway Ministry, out of the total project cost of Rs 862.58 crore”.

This railway link's inclusion within the framework of 16 designated transit routes holds significant importance as it enables seamless cargo transportation between the Chattogram and Mongla ports in Bangladesh and several states in India. This development is expected to boost trade and improve living standards in the bordering regions.