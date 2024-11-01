A resident of Assam was arrested at Agartala Railway Station with 10 kg of cannabis, allegedly intended for smuggling. According to the Government Railway Police, the man was apprehended while attempting to smuggle cannabis on the Tripura Sundari Express.

"His name is Khudiram Karmakar, a resident of Lanka in the Nagaon district of Assam. On Thursday, GRP and RPF personnel arrested him on Platform No. 1 of Agartala Railway Station based on a tip-off. During the search, 10 kg of dried cannabis was recovered from his possession. Initial police interrogation revealed that the cannabis was intended for transport to Ferozepur, Delhi.

The estimated black market value of the seized cannabis is around Rs 72,000," said a GRP official.

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