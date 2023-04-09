Assam Rifles troopers on April 9 seized 800 Kgs of cannabis from Sidhai under West District.

In a press release Assam Rifles said that the seized cannabis were hidden at the backyard of Biplab Santal of Munda Para, under Sidhai Of West district.

Based on the input received from a reliable source of a large quantity of illegal processed Marijuana hidden at Hezamara village; a team of Agartala Battalion of Assam Rifles launched a swift operation in which 800 kgs of cannabis (ganja) could be seized after thorough search of the area.

The cost of the seized ganja is estimated to be of Rs 2.4 crore according to the State Police. The seized cannabis (ganja) has been handed over to Sidhai Police Station and an FIR has been registered against the individual from whom the items has been recovered.

Two individuals named Akash Rabi and Chitranjan Munda were also detained in connection with this case.

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