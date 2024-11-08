The Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Customs Department, seized a large sum of illegal currency from Boxanagar in Sepahijala District, Tripura.

The joint operation, conducted based on specific intelligence provided by the Economic Crimes Investigation Bureau (ECIB), led to the discovery of Rs. 5,04,000 in Indian currency and 86,000 Bangladeshi Taka. The illegal money was found hidden in a hardware shop in the village of Boxanagar, located close to the India-Bangladesh border.

The Assam Rifles, known for its vigilant and proactive stance against smuggling activities, executed the operation with precision.

“This operation is a part of our sustained efforts to restrict illegal smuggling along the Indo-Bangladesh border,” the release stated. “The seizure of illegal currency highlights the professionalism and determination of the Assam Rifles in safeguarding the region from unlawful activities.”

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