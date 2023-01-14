Assam Rifles destroyed a cannabis plantation worth Rs 95 lakh in the Sepahijala district on January 14.

A press release from Assam Rifle said that the Agartala battalion of Assam Rifles destroyed a large-scale plantation of Marijuana (Ganja) worth 95 lakhs market value in the Sitakala Konaban area, Sepahijala district, Tripura today.



Based on the input received from own source a large-scale plantation of Marijuana (Ganja) plants in the Sitakala Konaban, Madhupur, Sepahijala district near Indo Bangladesh Border; a joint Operation was launched by Agartala Battalion of Assam Rifles with police representative from Madhupur Police Station.

The joint operation destroyed approximately one lakh Marijuana plants which were planted on 20-25 acres of Forest land at Sitakala Konaban.

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The State police have valued the total destroyed Marijuana plant to an approximate cost of Rs 95 lakhs. State Police is on its job to find out the cultivators.

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on January 6, 2023, claimed that there is a sharp improvement in the law and order situation and as well as there is a decline in the cultivation of cannabis in the state.

CM Dr Saha said this while inaugurating Tripura Police Week 2023 this morning at Manoranjan Debbarma Memorial Stadium in Agartala.

“Every year we observe police week but this is for the first time I am attending Tripura Police Week that too after becoming Chief Minister. Police are representative of the public for their safety and security and the public is dependent on the Police. So lapses should not be there in terms of security. I have attended Northeast council meetings and for you people, I can say proudly that the way cannabis used to cultivate here has significantly decreased. And in terms of seizure of narcotics which come from Myanmar, we are second highest after Assam”, said CM.