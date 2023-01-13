The opposition CPIM on January 13 has written a letter to the Tripura Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Kiran Gitte informing him about how the government has misused the administration for political purposes and grossly diluted the status of the administration with that of a political party.

Furnishing about the tout program of JP Nadda, CPIM state committee secretary Jitendra Choudhury said, “I don’t like to make any comment on providing security cover to Nadda that he is entitled to as laid down by the MHA. However, security coverage to the political leaders should be decided after scrupulously considering the threat perception against the concerned leader”.

He said that the point he likes to raise here is, at the moment, the state is waiting for the announcement of the assembly election, this is most unusual that a national leader of the ruling party visiting the state purely on party propaganda has been declared ‘State Guest’ by the government and several officers have been deputed to provide him minute to minute services.

Also Read: More than 4,700 kms of roads are being constructed to connect villages in Tripura, says BJP National President JP Nadda

“This is rampant misuse of administration for political purposes and grossly diluted the status of administration with that of a political party. I protest against such unusual and unethical hospitality extended by the government to a political leader only because he holds the highest post of the ruling party”, the letter reads.

Meanhwhile, BJP National President JP Nadda on January 12 said that the road connectivity projects during the UPA regime in Tripura were almost blocked but now, during BJP's tenure lakhs of villages across the country are being connected through PM Gram Sadak Yojna.

Addressing a public meeting in Agartala, the BJP National President said that in Tripura alone, more than 4,700 km of roads are being constructed to connect the villages.

"Unlike the corrupt policies and allotments under the previous governments, Modi govt's initiative of PMAY yielded results by constructing over 3 crore houses for the poor people", JP Nadda said.

"It was a matter of over decades for the TB, Tetanus and Measles vaccines to get inducted into the National Health Programmes. But Modi Ji took just 9 months to get the vaccines developed for COVID by immediately constituting a task force after it hit the country in January 2020.", he added.