Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways has informed that Badarpur (Assam)– Agartala railway track section has already been fully electrified.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & Information Technology while replying to a question on connectivity between Delhi and Tripura informed the Lok Sabha that Tripura achieved broad gauge connectivity with the rest of the country following the completion of the Lumding – Silchar – Badarpur – Agartala gauge conversion project in 2016. This improved the rail connectivity of the stations across the State of Tripura.

In response to another part of the question, the Railway Minister stated that Agartala, the capital of Tripura, is currently connected to Delhi by two pairs of direct trains. Additionally, Agartala has connectivity to Guwahati through seven pairs of regular trains, from where passengers can access seven pairs of trains to the Delhi area.



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“To further improve connectivity, the electrification of the Guwahati – Badarpur – Agartala route is underway. The Badarpur – Agartala section has already been fully electrified, while work on the Guwahati – Badarpur section is progressing rapidly. Once completed, this electrification will facilitate the introduction of more trains and enhance services for passengers travelling to and from Tripura”, he said.

The Union Minister said that the Government remains dedicated to strengthening rail infrastructure in the North Eastern region, with a particular focus on enhancing connectivity and improving travel experiences for the people of Tripura and neighbouring states.

“Through initiatives such as electrification, station redevelopment and the introduction of new train services, efforts are being made to modernize the railway network and make travel more efficient, comfortable and accessible. These developments not only facilitate seamless movement of passengers but also boost economic growth, trade and tourism in the region”, he added.