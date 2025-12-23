Bangladesh Mission in Agartala will not reopen until attacks on Hindus stop: Pradyot

Tipra Motha founder and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, on December 23, asserted that the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission office in Agartala will not be allowed to reopen unless attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh come to a complete halt and anti-India statements are stopped.

Debbarma made the remarks while reacting to the suspension of all visa and consular services by the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala.

He said the development followed protests by the Youth Tipra Motha Federation and a press conference in which he had warned that if threats were issued to Indian diplomatic missions, India was capable of responding firmly.



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Addressing the people of Tripura and members of the Youth Tipra Motha, Debbarma said that although Tripura is a small state, it can become strong if its people remain united beyond political differences. He stressed that national interest must take precedence over party politics and called for collective unity in the face of external challenges.

The Tipra Motha leader further stated that services at the Bangladesh mission in Tripura have already been stopped and reiterated that the office would not be permitted to resume operations unless what he described as the torture of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh ends and hostile statements against India are withdrawn.

“This is not a credit to Tipra Motha,” Debbarma said, adding that the situation reflects the strength of India, unity, and the spirit of standing together as Indians first. He also urged citizens to protest against Bangladesh, emphasising that national identity must always come before political affiliations.