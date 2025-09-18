Bangladeshi Hilsa touches Tripura: 2,000 kg consignment sparks Durga Puja excitement

The first consignment of 2,000 kilograms of Hilsa, the much-loved delicacy of Durga Puja, arrived in Tripura from Bangladesh on Thursday, local fish exporters confirmed.

The shipment marks the beginning of imports under the Bangladesh government’s recently approved export of 12 tonnes of Hilsa at a fixed price of 9 US dollars (around Rs 1,125) per kilogram.

“The first consignment of 2,000 kg arrived at Akhaura Integrated Check Post today. This year, prices are expected to be higher due to reduced production in Bangladesh,” said Tapas Ghosh, a local fish importer. He added that a one-kilogram Hilsa is likely to fetch Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,000 in wholesale markets across the state. Last year, Tripura had imported 20 tonnes of Hilsa, which were sold at Rs 1,400 to Rs 1,500 per kilogram.



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Subhash Das, secretary of the Battala Wholesale Fish Market Committee in Agartala, confirmed the arrival but cautioned consumers about higher rates this year. “The production of Hilsa in Bangladesh is lower, and the upward trend of the US dollar has contributed to the rise in prices. However, prices should gradually ease as more consignments arrive in the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nanigopal Das, secretary of the Matsya Babasiye Samity at Golbazar Wholesale Market, highlighted the availability of Hilsa sourced from Odisha, West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. “The taste of Hilsa from these Indian states is comparable to that from Bangladesh, and steady domestic supplies mean we are no longer fully dependent on Bangladesh,” he said.

Das also pointed out that while Bangladesh has set the export price at Rs 1,125 per kg, Hilsa currently sells for Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,000 per kg in the neighbouring country, indicating that local prices in Tripura will reflect current market trends.