In a joint operation conducted by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Border Security Force (BSF), and Agartala Government Railway Police station, a Bangladeshi woman was arrested at Agartala Railway station on Tuesday afternoon.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Agartala GRP police station, Tapas Das, informed that during the interrogation, the arrested woman identified herself as Jasmine Khatun, 24, a resident of Tangail, Bangladesh. She had illegally entered Tripura and was planning to travel to Kolkata from Agartala railway station.

Following her arrest, a case was registered against her under relevant sections of the law. On Wednesday, the Agartala GRP police station presented her before the court for further legal proceedings.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances of her entry and whether she had any local assistance in her travel plans.



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