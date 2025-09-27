Bangladeshi woman, Indian tout arrested at Agartala railway station

Acting on secret information, the GRP unit of Tripura Police this morning apprehended a Bangladeshi national and an Indian tout from outside Agartala Railway Station.

The arrested persons have been identified as Yasmin Zahan Eita (27), daughter of Md Abdullah from Pabna district of Bangladesh, and Samiran Uria (22), son of late Shukra Uria from Dhalai district of Tripura.

During interrogation, the duo revealed that Yasmin had entered India illegally through the Khowai border with the help of Uria. Based on this, both were formally arrested near the main gate of the station.

Police have registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Foreigners Act, 1946, and the Illegal Migrants (Entry into India) Amendment Act, 2000. Further investigation is underway to trace possible links to a wider cross-border network.



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